John Abraham, Sameera Reddy, stars of Pankaj Udhas' music videos, pay tribute to the iconic singer

If you grew up in the late 1990s or early 2000s in India, you would recall how pop music and their music videos ruled the charts. Many actors were launched via music videos back in the day including actors John Abraham and Sameera Reddy. Both made their debuts in music videos of late singer Pankaj Udhas.



As the news of the singer's demise came in on Monday, both Abraham and Reddy took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary ghazal singer.



Screen debut of John Abraham and Sameera Reddy



John Abraham made his screen debut in 2012 in the music video for Pankaj Udhas' classic 'Chupke Chupke' and actress Sameera Reddy got her first break for the maestro's 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein’ in 1997.



Reddy shared a snippet of the famous music video and recalled how it changed her life. "Today we have lost a legend Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatien changed my life It was an honour and a privilege to be part of his era. Thank you Pankaj Udhas Sir for your beautiful songs that have been an emotion for our generation. We will miss you. Rest in peace, " Reddy wrote.

In the music video, Reddy played a young Indian woman falling in love with her Australian neighbour. Their sweet romance unfolds through the course of the video.



Abraham starred in 'Chupke Chupke' where he played a biker smitten by a young woman, following her around. Pankaj Udhas also appears in the video.



"You held me close when I was just a newcomer. You are my mentor in so many ways. May you rest in peace. I will always miss you," wrote the actor on X and shared a still from the video.

With Pankaj Udhas, a part of our childhood also dies. These music videos were such special avenues of experiencing love and romance. And also finding talent for Bollywood.



Pankaj Udhas passes away



The 72-year-old singer breathed his last on Monday. According to his friend, singer Anup Jalota, Udhas was battling pancreatic cancer. Udhas' daughter Nayab who had shared the news of the singer's demise on Instagram.



The last rites of the singer will take place in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.