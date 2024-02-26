Remembering Pankaj Udhas (1951-2024): Revisiting musical maestro's timeless hits

In a shocking turn of events, renowned music composer Pankaj Udhas is no more. The musical maestro breathed his last on Feb 26 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. In his career spanning more than five decades, the ghazal maestro was known for his soulful ghazals and songs.

Over the decades, the singer has made an irreplaceable place in the hearts of his millions of fans with his melodious voice. Begun singing at a very young age, the singer soon become a household voice with his instant hits like "Chitthi Aayee Hai", 'Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai'',''Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise'', ''Aaj Phir Tumpe'' among others.

Remembering Pankaj Udhas, here we take a trip down memory lane and look back at the timeless classics of the legendary singer.

1. Chitthi Aayi Hai

After becoming a big name in the world of Gazal, the singer made his foray into Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Naam. In the movie, he sang ''Chitti Aayi Hai''; the ghazal that captured the poignant feeling of staying away from loved ones.

2. Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein

The ghazal titled “Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein” from his album Stolen Moments (1999) holds a very special place in the hearts of music lovers. The soulful rendition of this song has transcended generations.

3. Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera

Another evocative ghazal that delves deep into the world of love and its innocence is Pankaj Udhas' ''Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera.'' All the emotions are doubled when they come through the voice of the music maestro.

4. Thodi Thodi Piya Karo

One of Pankaj's songs resonated with the audience in the early 90s, when it was released, and now and forever. With this timeless ghazal, Pankaj gave this genre a fresh perspective.

5. Na Kajre Ki Dhar

Pankaj Udhas' timeless love ballad with mesmerising vocals has made millions of people fall in love with his voice all over again.

6. Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise