Iconic singer Pankaj Udhas passes away: Tributes pour in for the Ghazal maestro

Iconic singer Pankaj Udhas, known for his soulful ghazals and playback singing, passed away on Monday in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. The singer was known for hits like "Chitthi Aayee Hai", "Ahista", "Thodi Thodi Piya Karo". The news of his demise was shared on social media by his daughter, Nayab Udhas.

In a statement, she said, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness.”



Udhas, who was instrumental in bringing a new wave of classical-heavy ghazals had been ill for a long time, stated several media reports.



The news of his demise sent shock waves in the industry. Several celebrities from the Indian film industry took to social media to pay their tribute to the late singer.



Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Manoj Joshi were the first to react on X.

Saddening!!! Rest in peace Pankaj udhas ji ! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and Sur ! ॐ शान्ति 🙏 उत्तम कलाकार उत्तम इंसान ! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 26, 2024 ×

Pained by the demise of Pankaj Udhas Ji, a legendary figure in the world of music. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and countless admirers. pic.twitter.com/FsTIbYEWEV — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) February 26, 2024 ×

Deeply saddened by the loss of a music legend, Pankaj Udas Ji. His gazals touched the souls of people worldwide.



His legacy will forever linger in our hearts! Om Shanti 🙏🏻#RIP pic.twitter.com/KHRslCWoML — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 26, 2024 ×

Several politicians and ministers too paid their condolences to the singer.

Deeply saddened the news of passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world.



My sincere… pic.twitter.com/pg82FxMwM8 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 26, 2024 ×

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas. His soulful voice and timeless melodies were a source of comfort and enjoyment for many like me. The music world has truly lost a gem. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/NYhlCU2oRv — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) February 26, 2024 ×

Legendary gazal singer Pankaj Udhas is no more. May the departed soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/RvGQYnMPHg — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) February 26, 2024 ×

Deeply saddened by the loss of Pankaj Udhas ji, a legendary artist whose ghazals resonated with generations. His soulful music touched the hearts of many. Om shanti 🙏#PankajUdhas pic.twitter.com/9CRAYIiJdZ — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) February 26, 2024 ×

Thank you, #PankajUdhas, for creating some of the most beautiful moments in our lives through your music and for truly becoming a part of our lives, at least for many of us.



His music shall live on forever. Prayers and hugs for his family and fans. 💔 pic.twitter.com/GbGzvWdJ3H — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 26, 2024 ×

Fellow singer Anup Jalota shared snapshot with Udhas on Twitter and remembered his old friend.

Shocking 😞.... Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JT7f8tFMUn — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) February 26, 2024 ×

More details about his illness are awaited. Pankaj Udhas' last rites will be held on Tuesday (Feb 26).