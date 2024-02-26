LIVE TV
Iconic singer Pankaj Udhas passes away: Tributes pour in for the Ghazal maestro

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Feb 26, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72 Photograph:(Twitter)
Tributes poured in for singer Pankaj Udhas on social media as soon as the news of his demise broke on Instagram. 

Iconic singer Pankaj Udhas, known for his soulful ghazals and playback singing, passed away on Monday in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. The singer was known for hits like "Chitthi Aayee Hai", "Ahista", "Thodi Thodi Piya Karo". The news of his demise was shared on social media by his daughter, Nayab Udhas. 

Veteran classical singer Pankaj Udhas’s daughter Nayaab shared the post on her Instagram handle. 

In a statement, she said, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness.” 

Udhas, who was instrumental in bringing a new wave of classical-heavy ghazals had been ill for a long time, stated several media reports. 

The news of his demise sent shock waves in the industry. Several celebrities from the Indian film industry took to social media to pay their tribute to the late singer. 

Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Manoj Joshi were the first to react on X. 

Several politicians and ministers too paid their condolences to the singer. 

Fellow singer Anup Jalota shared snapshot with Udhas on Twitter and remembered his old friend. 

More details about his illness are awaited. Pankaj Udhas' last rites will be held on Tuesday (Feb 26).