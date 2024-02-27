Pankaj Udhas to be cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon
The last rites of ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas will take place on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai. The renowned singer passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. Taking to Instagram, the late singer's daughter Nayab Udhas revealed details about the cremation.
Earlier it was Nayab who had shared the news of the singer's demise. According to his friend and fellow singer Anup Jalota, Udhas died after battling pancreatic cancer.
Nayaab on Pankaj Udhas' last rites
Nayab's post on Instagram read, "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26 of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium. Worli (Mumbai) Landmark Opp. Four Seasons: Dr E Muses Rd. Worli. The Udhas Family."
Pankaj Udhas died in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 72. According to reports, the singer , died around 11 am at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.
Anup Jalota on his friend Pankaj Udhas
Singer Anup Jalota recalled his close bond with the late ghazal maestro. Speaking with news agency ANI, he said, "I have lost my friend. People have lost Pankaj Udhas, a great Ghazal singer. I have lost my friend. The trio of Pankaj (Udhas), Talat (Aziz), and me was very famous. We did a lot of concerts together. I am very sad about the demise of Pankaj Udhas. He took Ghazal to every household and made a place for himself in people's hearts. It was a great contribution and can never be forgotten."
Jalota said Pankaj Udhas was suffering from pancreatic cancer and he had known about his health condition for the last five to six months.
Remembering Pankaj Udhas (1951-2024): Revisiting musical maestro’s timeless hits
He added, "I had met him 4 to 5 months ago. He was very weak. He had lost weight. I was looking forward to meeting him. I could not meet him for 2 to 3 months. This is very sad news. We also started the Khazana Ghazal festival to give a platform to young artists. We wanted to introduce the emerging ghazal singers. We wanted ghazal to be alive in the hearts of people and Pankaj Udhas also wanted the same."
About Pankaj Udhas' life, hit songs
Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. He was first introduced to music by his family and learnt the tabla in the early years of his life. In addition to ghazals, he was well-known for his work in films.
Some of his popular renditions are Chitthi Aayi Hai, Chandani Raat Mein, Na Kajre Ki Dhaar, Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, Ek Taraf Uska Ghar and Thodi Thodi Piya Karo.