Pankaj Udhas to be cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon

The last rites of ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas will take place on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai. The renowned singer passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. Taking to Instagram, the late singer's daughter Nayab Udhas revealed details about the cremation.



Earlier it was Nayab who had shared the news of the singer's demise. According to his friend and fellow singer Anup Jalota, Udhas died after battling pancreatic cancer.



Nayaab on Pankaj Udhas' last rites



Nayab's post on Instagram read, "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26 of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium. Worli (Mumbai) Landmark Opp. Four Seasons: Dr E Muses Rd. Worli. The Udhas Family."

Pankaj Udhas died in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 72. According to reports, the singer , died around 11 am at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

