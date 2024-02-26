Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas was dies due to pancreatic cancer, confirms friend Anup Jalota

On February 26, the music world lost a gem. The veteran singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72. The music maestro who has given timeless hits like ''Chitthi Aayee Hai", "Ahista", "Thodi Thodi Piya Karo" breathed his last in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Hours after the saddening news of the legendary singer's death was shared, his friend and singer Anup Jalota revealed that the 72-year-old singer had been battling cancer. Speaking to Indian Express, Jalota said Pankaj was suffering from pancreatic cancer and he had known about his health condition for the last five to six months.

Mourning the loss of his friend, Anup said that Pankaj helped so many cancer patients and the singer himself died of the same disease. He said, “People have lost Pankaj Udhas, but I have lost a very dear friend today. We were friends for 45 years. We used to spend beautiful evenings together. In those days, Pankaj, me, and Talat Aziz were famous. We would work together.”

Shocking 😞.... Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JT7f8tFMUn — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) February 26, 2024

“The man who helped so many cancer patients, himself died of cancer. That is life. He had pancreatic cancer. I knew this for the last 5 to 6 months, and he stopped talking to me in the last 2-3 months, so I realized that his health was not okay. I feel very sad that this illness took his life.”