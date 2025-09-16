Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appeared at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, and the judge dismissed two terrorism charges against him. The 27-year-old faced nearly a dozen charges in New York state court for allegedly shooting Thompson, 50, outside a midtown Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4, 2024.

The judge ruled that the second-degree murder charges still stand for Mangione, and it could still lead to the death penalty for him.



Mangione’s defence team had asked Carro to dismiss the state’s “legally and factually unfounded” terrorism-related charges. Prosecutors argued in court filings that Mangione’s alleged writings and planning of the attack justified the charge of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism.

What was Mangione's intention in killing the United Healthcare CEO?

When Luigi Mangione was arrested, the police found a note decrying the health care industry with him. Police also found bullet casings scrawled with words like “deny” and “delay” at the crime scene. These left the public wondering if the shooting was a revenge killing for health care insurers rejecting claims.

