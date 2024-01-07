Little China boy gifts gold bars worth $15k to girl as ‘engagement’ gift

A little Chinese boy left millions in shock on the internet after he gifted gold bars worth $15,000 or INR 12 lakh to a girl in his nursery school class. Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that the four-year-old boy gifted the gold bars as an “engagement gift.”

The incident unfolded in Guang'an, Sichuan province, southwestern China, on December 22. When the excited girl showed the extraordinary gift to her parents, they were left shocked and confused. The girl’s parents not only asked her to return the gold bars to the boy the next day but also contacted the boy’s family and informed them about the ordeal.

It turned out that the boy's parents had stashed the gold bars for his future bride. "The boy's parents said they had told their son that the gold bars were intended for his future wife, but they didn't expect him to secretly take them out and give them to our daughter,'' the girl's mother was quoted as saying by the SCMP.

She also warned other parents to beware of similar acts by their children.

Meanwhile, the amusing incident triggered a wave of reactions and laughter on Chinese social media. One user said, ''This little boy has guts, just casually giving away 200 grams of gold like that.'' Another commented, ''My mother-in-law just gave me a bracelet, and my son asked if he could give it to a classmate because he thought it looked nice. I suppose I should be ‘grateful' he thought to ask me first.''

A third said, ''In the first year, my daughter's classmate, a boy, gave her 200 yuan in cash. I promptly returned the money to the boy's parents that same evening.''

Earlier in May 2023, a similar episode took place in China when a young boy gifted his mother’s gold bangle to a girl in his kindergarten. Later, the boy’s mother was informed about the incident by his teacher, who asked her to “watch out” for her jewellery.