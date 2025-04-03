In a bizarre case of burglary, a man from Port Orchard, US, has been arrested and presented before the court for theft of a chicken. The 50-year-old broke into his former girlfriend's house and stole her 'favourite' pet chicken – Polly.

Advertisment

According to authorities in Washington’s Kitsap County, it is alleged that he was seen screaming, 'I've got Polly,' several times before he ran into the woods. The police received a call for help early in the morning on Saturday (Mar 31), when the woman narrated the story of her former boyfriend breaking into her house and snatching her pet chicken.

Also read: 'That is 100 per cent an alien': Fisherman captures bizarre-looking creature - WATCH

He was found hiding in the woods after an intense search carried out by authorities; bodycam footage showed him snug in bushes when the police approached him at gunpoint. As the cops got closer, he was heard saying, 'don’t hurt my chicken!' When he was assured the chicken would not be hurt, he complied.

Advertisment

The police then safely placed the chicken in the patrol car and then took him into custody, charging him with residential burglary and violating an order of protection.

On checking the jail record, it was revealed that the man had only been released from custody less than three hours before he orchestrated this robbery.

Also read: Not Kentucky Fried Chicken? KFC moving US headquarters from Kentucky to Texas

Advertisment

According to a local media report, he will face a maximum of 10 years in jail and a $20,000 fine for robbery and a year and $5,000 in fines for violating a court order.

His former girlfriend later confirmed that the man had been in prison and he was only released the same day. She further alleged that he wanted to take away her favourite chicken.