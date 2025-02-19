KFC announced on Tuesday (Feb 18) that the company will relocate its US headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky to Plano, Texas, effective within the next six months. As a result, approximately 100 employees will be relocated to the new headquarters.

Advertisment

“I am disappointed by this decision and believe the company's founder would be, too,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “This company's name starts with Kentucky, and it has marketed our state's heritage and culture in the sale of its product.”

Also read | Trump blames Zelensky for Ukraine's war with Russia; 'You should have never started it'

90 remote workers asked to relocate

Advertisment

Yum! Brands, KFC's parent company, stated that the relocation is part of a broader strategy to establish dual corporate headquarters, with one in Plano, Texas, and the other in Irvine, California.

Alongside the KFC headquarters relocation, Yum! Brands is also requiring around 90 remote workers to relocate, with a transition period of 18 months for these employees to make the move.

Also read | Trump says he will ‘probably’ meet Putin this month; dismisses Ukraine concerns

Advertisment

Flagship store in Louisville

Despite moving the chain from Kentucky to Texas, the company and the KFC Foundation plan to maintain corporate offices in Louisville, Kentucky. The chain is also planning on opening a flagship store in Louisville.

“These changes position us for sustainable growth and will help us better serve our customers, employees, franchisees, and shareholders,” David Gibbs, Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer said, according to a local Fox outlet.

Also read | Musk-Trump 'bromance' shines in joint interview as DOGE chief calls himself 'tech support' for US prez

"Ultimately, bringing more of our people together on a consistent basis will maximise our unrivaled culture and talent as a competitive advantage. I’m confident this is another important step in growing our iconic restaurant brands globally.”

Colonel Harland Sanders founded KFC in 1930

KFC was founded by Colonel Harland Sanders who first served chicken to travelers at a roadside motel in Kentucky in the 1930s.

The first KFC restaurant was launched in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1952 by Pete Harman, the company's inaugural franchisee.

Also read | San Francisco authorities rule OpenAI Researcher's death a suicide, family, Musk disputes finding

Prior to this, Colonel Sanders perfected his signature fried chicken recipe, which featured a secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, at service stations in Nicholasville and Corbin, Kentucky, where he experimented with pressure cooking techniques.

He sold the company to a group of investors led by John Y. Brown Sr. and Jack C. Massey in 1964. The company was led by multiple different people throughout the years before being consolidated with Pizza Hut and Taco Bell when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant division in 1997 into what was rebranded as Yum! Brands 2002.

KFC currently has more than 30,000 restaurants across 150 countries.

(With inputs from agencies)