/Lauren Sánchez drops off son at college: Here is all about her three kids from two relationships

Lauren Sanchez, who recently married long-time beau Jeff Bezos in a grand ceremony in Italy, recently dropped her younger son off at college. The 55-year-old wrote a message for her son Evan Whitesell on Instagram on Monday, as he starts a new phase of his life. Sharing a photo of her 18-year-old son building a piece of furniture in his University of Miami dorm, she wrote, “Dropped off Evan at college today. 18 years of early mornings, late night snacks and family dinners.... and then there he was building his own dorm cabinet." Lauren Sanchez has two other kids - daughter Ella, 17, and a son, Nikko Gonzalez, 24. Her three kids are from two different men. She was married once before. During her marriage, she had an affair with Bezos in 2018, and both of them announced in 2019 that they were divorcing their better halves.

Sanchez's first son, Nikko, was fathered by former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. He was born in 2001. Sanchez was a broadcast journalist at the time. However, the two broke up later but continued to be on good terms with each other and together raised Nikko. He often takes part in daredevil acts with his father. Nikko graduated from college in May 2024. Also Read: Who is Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez's husband

After breaking up with Gonzalez, Sanchez married Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell in 2005. The couple welcomed their first child, son Evan, almost a year later in June 2006. She recently dropped him off at college after previously announcing that he had been accepted at the University of Miami. She shared a photo of a University of Miami logo and the word "business." Evan is reportedly studying at Miami’s Herbert Business School. When Sanchez tied the knot with Bezos in 2025, both her sons, Nikko and Evan, walked her down the aisle.