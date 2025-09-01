/Labor Day 2025 USA: Check what’s open, what’s closed including stores, banks and more

Labor Day in the US is observed on the first Monday of September, which is on September 1 of 2025. This date gives Americans a three-day weekend for family and friends to gather and celebrate the unofficial bookend of summer. Labour Day is celebrated in the US every year because it highlights the achievements of labour, safer working conditions, and fair wages.

What’s Open and What’s Closed on Labor Day 2025 USA?

Postal services: The United States Postal Service, an independent federal agency, will be closed and it will not pick up or drop off mail. UPS will also not be in service, and locations may be closed. Meanwhile, UPS Express Critical will be working as usual.

In addition, most of the FedEx services will be shut down. FedEx office, which offers printing services, will have modified hours, and FedEx Custom Critical will be working.

Banks: Most banks will be closed for the federal banking holiday, although online banking services and ATMs will remain open.

Stock Market: Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq will be closed on Monday.

Government offices: All the state and local courts and administrative offices will be closed. Federal offices and government buildings, like the DMV and public libraries, will also remain closed.

Retail and grocers: For consumers looking to do some grocery shopping, Costco warehouses will be closed. Aldi locations will operate on limited hours depending on the location, and most Whole Foods locations will be open, though customers should check the hours for local stores.

Medical Service: All the medical services across the USA will be active and will be in service for 24 hours.