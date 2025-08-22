/When is Labor Day 2025 in the US? Know history, significance, and fun facts about the holiday

When is Labor Day 2025 in the US?

Labor Day in the US is observed on the first Monday of September, which will fall on September 1 of 2025. This date gives Americans a three-day weekend for family and friends to gather and celebrate the unofficial bookend of summer.

What is the history & significance of Labor Day?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This day was first celebrated on September 5, 1882, in New York City. It was first organised by the Central Labor Union to honour labourers, with about 10,000 participants marching from City Hall to Union Square.

Two personalities are often credited for this day. Peter J. McGuire, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, proposed the idea in 1882 as a “general holiday for the laboring classes.” And the next was Matthew Maguire, who also proposed this idea.

Before early labor laws came into play in the 20th century, the average U.S. worker's schedule spanned 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, with low wages and little protection, according to History.com.

According to a report on History.com, before the induction of labor laws in the 20th century, the average US worker was compelled to work for 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, with low wages and little protection. After continuous strikes and protests by American workers for years to secure better job conditions, Labor Day was signed into law on June 28, 1894, by President Grover Cleveland.

Why Labor Day observed in the US?

Labor Day is celebrated in the US every year because it highlights the achievements of labor, safer working conditions, and fair wages.

Fun & interesting facts about Labor Day