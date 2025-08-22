Add as a preferred source on Google

When is Labor Day 2025 in the US? Know history, significance, and fun facts about the holiday

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 22, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 18:59 IST
Representational Image. Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

You must be wondering that, if every year International Labor Day is celebrated on May 1 globally, then why is the US observing it on the first Monday of September? To know the facts, go through the article completely.

When is Labor Day 2025 in the US?

Labor Day in the US is observed on the first Monday of September, which will fall on September 1 of 2025. This date gives Americans a three-day weekend for family and friends to gather and celebrate the unofficial bookend of summer.

What is the history & significance of Labor Day?

  • This day was first celebrated on September 5, 1882, in New York City. It was first organised by the Central Labor Union to honour labourers, with about 10,000 participants marching from City Hall to Union Square.
  • Two personalities are often credited for this day. Peter J. McGuire, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, proposed the idea in 1882 as a “general holiday for the laboring classes.” And the next was Matthew Maguire, who also proposed this idea.
  • Before early labor laws came into play in the 20th century, the average U.S. worker's schedule spanned 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, with low wages and little protection, according to History.com.
  • According to a report on History.com, before the induction of labor laws in the 20th century, the average US worker was compelled to work for 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, with low wages and little protection. After continuous strikes and protests by American workers for years to secure better job conditions, Labor Day was signed into law on June 28, 1894, by President Grover Cleveland.

Why Labor Day observed in the US?

Labor Day is celebrated in the US every year because it highlights the achievements of labor, safer working conditions, and fair wages.

Fun & interesting facts about Labor Day

  1. There is still debate over whether Peter McGuire or Matthew Maguire really proposed the holiday or not.
  2. As per the traditions, white clothing should not be worn after Labor Day, seen as a cue that summer was over.
  3. Before becoming a national holiday for the US, this day was gradually adopted by states, starting with Oregon in 1887, as a legal holiday.
  4. The decision to make this day as the first Monday of September was approved on June 28, 1894.
  5. While many countries celebrate workers on May 1 (May Day) as an International Labor Day, but the US opted for a September holiday to distance itself from socialist connotations.

