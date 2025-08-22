/When is Labor Day 2025 in the US? Know history, significance, and fun facts about the holiday

You must be wondering that, if every year International Labor Day is celebrated on May 1 globally, then why is the US observing it on the first Monday of September? To know the facts, go through the article completely.
Labor Day in the US is observed on the first Monday of September, which will fall on September 1 of 2025. This date gives Americans a three-day weekend for family and friends to gather and celebrate the unofficial bookend of summer.
Labor Day is celebrated in the US every year because it highlights the achievements of labor, safer working conditions, and fair wages.