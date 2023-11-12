Kinder, flexible workplaces lead to better heart health among older employees: Study

A kinder, understanding workplace, which allows space for work-life balance, can lead to better heart health among older employees, a study has found.

According to a report published in the American Journal of Public Health, the hearts of older employees can experience reverse ageing if a cooperative environment is provided, meaning their hearts might act like those five to ten years younger.

“The study illustrates how working conditions are important social determinants of health,” said co-lead researcher Lisa Berkman, director of the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies.

Will a cooperative environment impact productivity?

Berkman highlighted that the cooperative measures taken by the managers don’t necessarily have to take a toll on the employees’ productivity.

“When stressful workplace conditions and work-family conflict were mitigated, we saw a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease among more vulnerable employees, without any negative impact on their productivity,” Berkman added in a Harvard news release.

"These findings could be particularly consequential for low- and middle-wage workers who traditionally have less control over their schedules and job demands and are subject to greater health inequities," he added.

Over 1,500 employees assessed

In the research, two companies were involved: an IT company with 555 participants and a long-term care company with 973 participants.

Company supervisors were trained in strategies to support employees' personal and family lives. Hands-on sessions were conducted for supervisors and employees to explore ways to enhance control over schedules and workflow.

While the workplace changes didn't significantly impact all employees' heart health risk factors, notable improvements were observed for those with initially high heart risk scores.

At the IT company, these employees experienced a reduction in heart risk scores equivalent to 5.5 years of age-related changes, while at the long-term care company, the reduction was equivalent to 10.3 years.

Age also played a role, with employees over 45 and higher heart risk scores being more likely to experience improvements compared to younger workers.