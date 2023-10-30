Heart attack deaths linked to severe COVID-19 cases? India's Health Minister issues warning

India's Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently cited a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and issued a cautionary message to individuals who have previously suffered severe bouts of COVID-19. He advised that such individuals should avoid overexerting themselves for a year or two to reduce the risk of heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

The backdrop for this advisory is a concerning increase in deaths due to heart-related issues, particularly in Gujarat. This issue became more apparent during the Navratri Garba events. Several incidents prompted the state health minister, Rushikesh Patel, to hold a meeting with medical experts, including cardiologists, to delve into the causes and potential remedies for these heart-related fatalities.

Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the public and reporters at the closing ceremony of Sansad Khelmahotsava, 2023, a sports carnival organised for the youth of Bhavnagar Lok Sabah constituency, saying, "The ICMR has conducted a detailed study. As per this study, those who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not overexert themselves. They should stay away from hard workouts, running, and strenuous exercises for a short time, say a year or two, so as to avoid heart attacks."

Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel also expressed concern over this issue during a recent visit to the area.

The rise in heart attacks among the youth in recent months has become a significant cause for worry. Among the heart attack victims were a Class 12 student, Veer Shah from Kheda district, 28-year-old Ravi Panchal from Ahmedabad, and 55-year-old Shankar Rana from Vadodara. These occurrences have raised questions and concerns regarding the long-term effects of COVID-19, its treatment, and the impact on individuals' heart health.

To address the rising concerns, the state Health and Family Welfare Department made it mandatory for garba event organisers to have an ambulance and a medical team on-site during the Navratri festivities, ensuring immediate aid for participants.

The ICMR's study highlights the importance of taking precautions, especially for those who have faced severe COVID-19 infections, to prevent adverse health outcomes. As this issue continues to be a focal point of discussion and concern, individuals are advised to prioritise their well-being and heed expert advice to reduce the risk of heart-related issues post-recovery from the virus.

