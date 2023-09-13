Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison armed with stolen rifle as manhunt continues

Over two weeks after escaping a Pennsylvania prison by climbing between the walls, murderer Danelo Cavalacante is still on the loose. On Monday (September 11), the Brazilian broke into a home garage near Bucktown and escaped with a .22 calibre rifle with a scope and flashlight attached to the weapon, while the authorities involved in the manhunt remained hapless.

Pennsylvania police spokesman George Bivens informed that the killer was confronted by the homeowner upon entering the property. Despite firing a few rounds from the pistol, the homeowner seemed to have missed the fugitive, who got away.

Bivens said Cavalcante is "considered armed and extremely dangerous" as schools outside Philadelphia were closed and residents told to lock their doors.

"We're not evacuating homes at this point. We're asking residents to be vigilant and, again, lock their doors," Bivens said.

Currently, around 500 officers, including heavily armed tactical units are combing the area to find the 34-year-old fugitive, who has popped up repeatedly on residential security footage and even nature cameras set up to monitor wildlife.

Cavalcante's escape

It was on August 31 that Cavalcante, who measures just five feet (1.52 meters) tall managed to escape the prison, in a rather daring manner.

After the escape, the police officials released the footage of Cavalcante's stunt where he could be seen crab-walking up between two walls separated by a 5 ft (1.5m) hallway, in broad daylight

At the time of the escape, just before 9: 00 am local time, there was a corrections officer in the observation tower. But the officer apparently failed to monitor the security feed.

Internal and criminal investigations into the escape of Cavalcante are ongoing, and Prison Officials will provide additional information as able. pic.twitter.com/Thg2YzAOQ0 — Chester County District Attorney's Office (@chescoda) September 6, 2023 ×

Cavalcante was sentenced to life imprisonment in July after being found guilty of brutally stabbing ex-girlfriend Deborah Brando to death in April 2021 in front of her two infants. He is also wanted for murder in Brazil.

The police, desperate to catch the fugitive, have upped the reward for information from $20,000 to $25,000. The officials say Cavalcante has changed his appearance, shaving off the dark beard and moustache seen on his original "wanted" poster.

(With inputs from agencies)