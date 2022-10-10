Kanye West's Twitter account locked a day after his return to the platform

Controversial American rapper Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting anti-Semitic content. Reportedly, West, who goes by the name of 'Ye' tweeted that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”, which violated the platform's policies.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” tweeted West.

"You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," it further read.

After the tweet went viral and generated a storm across, Twitter removed the tweet and locked the rapper's account. “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” said a Twitter spokesperson.

Notably, West hadn't tweeted on the microblogging platform for nearly two years before he went on his unhinged rant on Saturday.

West was forced to take to Twitter after his Instagram account was restricted for similar reasons.

As reported by WION, Ye had shared screenshots of his text conversation with rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, appearing to accuse him of being controlled by Jewish people. In the texts, Ye said that he would use Combs as an "example to show the Jewish people" that no one can threaten or influence him.

Moreover, back in March, Ye was suspended from the platform for 24 hours for violations of policies for hate speech, bullying and harassment.

(With inputs from agencies)



