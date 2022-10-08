Kanye West slams Gigi Hadid over her recent comments, calls her ‘privileged karen'

Kanye and Gigi's war of words is becoming more intense!



Kanye West is hitting back at every single comment fired at him. West become the talk of the whole world after he wore a 'White Live Matter' t-shirt at the Paris Fashion week and faced a huge backlash from several celebrities over his sartorial choice.



Earlier this week, reacting to Kanye and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's feud, Hadid called the rapper a “joke” attack.



By commenting on one of his now-deleted posts, Gigi wrote, "You wish you had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha. If there's actually a point to any of your s***. she might be the only person that could save you. As if the "honour" of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You're a bully and a joke.''



Later, commenting on a post Gidi claimed that West was not at all friendly with late designer Virgil Abloh. In her comment, the supermodel wrote, ''Even people who knew him for a percentage of the time knew Kanye did not treat V like a friend. ++ V LOVED GKJ. ….. He’s watching!''

Sharing the screengrab of Gidi's latest comment, Kanye lashed out at the model and called her, ''a privileged karen.''



''I'm not finna get ran over by Hollywood again, Gigi you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth. You’re a zombie. You speak up here but didn’t speak up when my child was kidnapped on her birthday. [sic]''



Between their digital feud, Kanye also dragged his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over their daughter Chicago's birthday drama. Responding to Gigi's comment in which he called him a 'bully,' he said, ''I WONDER WHAT GIGI AND VENUS'S PERESPECTIVES WERE WHEN I DIDN'T KNOW WHERE MY CHILD WAS ON HER BIRTHDAY.''



However, after his 'White Lives Matter' controversy, the renowned sportswear brand Adidas has reportedly stated that they are in the process of reviewing their Yeezy partnership with Kanye West. However, they have not mentioned the reason behind their unusual comment.



Calling the deal ''one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history,'' Adidas issued the following statement, as per Complex. Read more here.