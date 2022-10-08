Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J, infamous for sex tape, posts suicidal thoughts

American singer and TV personality Ray J scared his fans when he posted disturbing and concerning suicidal messages on his official Instagram handle on Thursday. According to reports, the singer shared those posts after having a couple of drinks and later deleted them. Screengrabs of his posts are still doing rounds online.

In one post, Ray J showed pictures of his feet hanging from a ledge. In the caption, he wrote, "If it wasn't 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight. SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ???? (sic)"

In another post on his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Trying to figure it out -- maybe this life was a illusion -- maybe the next life was my real reality. (sic)"

Seeing the singer's emotional and vulnerable posts, his concerned fans sent love and support to him online. One fan wrote, "@RayJ I hope that this message reaches you. I don’t know what is going on in your life right now that is troubling you, but I know you are strong enough to combat these demons that are in your ear telling you to end your life. You are Loved #RayJ. (sic)"

Another wrote, "Prayers going up for @RayJ. (sic)" And, one commented, "@RayJ talk to someone, surround yourself with the people who love you...praying for you to stay healthy and safe. (sic)"

Well, fans can calm down because there's nothing to worry about. A representative of the singer recently told TMZ that he is doing well and isn't feeling the same anymore.

Recently, rapper Megan Thee Stallion aka Megan Jovon Ruth Pete launched a website to provide mental health resources to her fans. Her latest album 'Traumazine' also touches on her struggles with mental health.

Several other stars like Tom Holland and Shawn Mendes in recent days have taken a break from social media to focus on their mental well-being. This just goes on to show the kind of stress and pressure celebrities have to endure due to their lifestyle.