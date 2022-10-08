Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

For the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in the United Kingdom in the last two and a half decades, the northern English city of Liverpool has been chosen as the host city, on behalf of this year's winner Ukraine due to their ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a draw held live on BBC television on Friday, Liverpool edged out the other candidate Glasgow as the host city. And, now the home of The Beatles will stage the spectacular event next year in May.

While decades-long tradition dictates that the winner of the previous year's contest gets to host it the following year, the European Broadcasting Union cited safety and security reasons for inviting the runners-up country for hosting duties.

Liverpool's mayor Joanne Anderson, in a message to Ukraine, said that the event would make them feel proud.

"This is a massive event and the eyes of the world will be on us in May, especially those of our friends in Ukraine," she said. "Now begins months of work to put on the best party ever. Ukraine - you have my promise we will do you proud."

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said that Liverpool is expected to "put on an unforgettable show which celebrates the rich culture and creativity of Ukraine".

According to reports, BBC will stage the event, which was last held in the UK in 1998. The music show will be held at the Liverpool Arena, with the two semi-finals scheduled for May 9 and May 11 and the grand final for May 13.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final of the competition, the EBU said.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, who rode a wave of public support, claimed an emotional victory in this year's Eurovision song contest. They also reacted to the news of the runner-up country hosting the next Eurovision contest.

"We are very pleased that next year's Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool," Kalush Orchestra said on Friday.

"Although we are sad that next year's competition cannot take place in our homeland, we know that the people of Liverpool will be warm hosts and the organisers will be able to add a real Ukrainian flavour to Eurovision 2023 in this city."