Kanye West says, 'I am Adidas' after sportsbrand puts partnership 'under review'

Kanye West stirred a major controversy during Paris Fashion week after he wore a t-shirt that had 'White Lives Matter' printed on the back. After a massive backlash, looks like a huge trouble is coming on the rapper's way.



Days after the controversy erupted, the renowned sportswear brand Adidas is saying that they are reviewing their Yeezy partnership with Kanye West. However, they have not mentioned the reason behind their unusual comment.



Calling the deal ''one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history,'' Adidas issued the following statement, as per Complex.



''Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values.''



The statement comes after Kanye publicly criticised the company and its CEO, Kasper Rorsted, by saying that the brand had not given him enough control over their collaboration. During his interview with CNBC, West accused the company of ''copying his ideas.”



Further in the statement, the renowned brand said, ''After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.'''



The rapper, 45 was quick to react to Adidas' statement with a harsh comment on his Instagram. Sharing a screen grab of the announcement, he wrote: ''F**K ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS.''

Adidas's shocking statement comes a few weeks after Rapper decided to end its business deal with fashion brand Gap.