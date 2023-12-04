Kangaroo on the loose 'apprehended' by police in Canada's Ontario after three-day chase

A kangaroo on the loose for three days was finally 'apprehended' by the Durham Regional Police in Canada's Ontario on Monday (Dec 4). The marsupial had escaped from the Oshawa Zoo last week and had been on the run, evading capture despite being filmed on multiple occasions.

The Durham Police informed that the kangaroo was caught early in the morning near Winchester Road East and Harmony Road North in Oshawa and handed over to the zoo authorities.



"Members from @DRPSCEDiv spotted the missing Kangaroo at approx. 3am this morning. Officers were able to communicate with the Kangaroo's handlers and successfully apprehended him at approx 6am this morning," the police said in a media release on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"The Kangaroo will be checked out by zoo staff but appears uninjured," it added. Members from @DRPSCEDiv spotted the missing Kangaroo at approx. 3am this morning. Officers were able to communicate with the Kangaroo's handlers and successfully apprehended him at approx. 6am this morning. The Kangaroo will be checked out by zoo staff but appears uninjured. pic.twitter.com/XnnS3L7XDC — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 4, 2023 × The 'daring' escape

The police said the kangaroo escaped when a driver delivering two kangaroos to Quebec last Thursday (Nov 30) had stopped at the Oshawa Zoo to let them "stretch their legs". That is when one of the kangaroos made the 'daring' escape.

“This is not our kangaroo. It was just supposed to be a stopover, like a hotel room, on its way to Quebec," an employee with the zoo was quoted as saying by CP24.

While the escape remained largely unnoticed initially, it became a talking point once Team Chelsea, a local pet group posted videos of the kangaroo on social media.

One of the videos showed the mammal standing at the end of a driveway and later hopping along the grass line beside the road.

At the time, the experts at the zoo sounded caution over the health of the kangaroo.

“Thankfully we’re having a bit of a warm spell. Kangaroos can handle a temperature up to about -10, but (below that) it gets very risky," said one expert.