/Kamala Harris reveals why she only uses wired headphones, and now everyone is scared

Kamala Harris recently came on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and told the world that she doesn't use wireless headphones. This moment caught the attention of a lot of people, who are now left wondering whether they should also follow in her footsteps. This was her first interview since the 2024 presidential elections. Harris was there to talk about her new book, "107 Days". It details the length of her short campaign after Joe Biden left the race, and will be published by Simon & Schuster on Sept. 23. Harris also talked about her life after politics, as she is temporarily away from it. “Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States,” Harris said in a video announcement on Thursday. “107 days travelling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history." However, amidst all this, her admission on the kind of headphones she uses sent social media spiralling. Also Read: 'What's wrong with her': Trump slams Kamala Harris after she hints at running 2028 presidential election



Only wired headphones for Kamala Harris

It started with Colbert showing some never-before-seen photos from the book. There was one of Harris on the day Biden announced he was quitting the presidential race on July 21 2024. She talked about how while sitting at the vice president's residence on a Sunday, she took over 100 calls on her phone. Harris told the audience that she used wired headphones for the phone calls. She explained why she prefers wires over no wires when it comes to earpieces. "I've been teased about this, but I like these kinds of earpods that have the thing (the wires)", she said.

Harris says wires headphones are much safer

Harris claimed that with wired headphones, no one else can listen to your conversations, and they are safer than wireless headphones. “I served on the Senate Intelligence Committee. I have been in classified briefings", she said. "Don’t be on the train using your earpods, thinking somebody can’t listen to your conversation. I’m telling you, the [wired earphones] are a bit more secure." The average person doesn't have a lot of classified things to talk about, but was still piqued by what Harris said. Is someone really listening to everything they are hearing? people started discussing on social media.