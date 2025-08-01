'What's wrong with her': Trump slams Kamala Harris after she hints at running 2028 presidential election

United States President Donald Trump took a jab at former Vice President Kamala Harris after news broke about her upcoming memoir, 107 Days, which details her failed 2024 presidential campaign. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday (July 31)—where he also reinstated the Presidential Fitness Test for schoolchildren—Trump responded with sarcasm and criticism when asked about Harris’s book. The memoir, which chronicles the shortest presidential campaign in modern US history, prompted Trump to mock Harris’s abilities as a politician and speaker. His remarks came just hours after Harris publicly announced the book’s release date and shared a promotional video on social media.

“I Would Love to Buy, No” — Trump Responds

Speaking at a press conference held on Thursday—where he also reinstated the Presidential Fitness Test for schoolchildren—Trump didn’t hold back his criticism of Harris. “I would love to buy, no,” he remarked mockingly when the topic of her memoir came up. Continuing in the same tone, Trump questioned Harris’s capabilities, both as a speaker and a politician. “She can't speak. She can't talk. She can't do an interview. I wouldn't call her a skilled politician. Would you? She wasn't a skilled person,” he said. “You know, you have skilled politicians, and you have some that aren't. You know what happened? People said, 'What's wrong with her?' She didn't run a great campaign. I had to beat two. But, where are we? We're in the White House!" he added.

Harris’s Memoir Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Campaign

Earlier that day, Kamala Harris announced the release of her memoir, titled 107 Days, which will be published by Simon & Schuster and hit U.S. shelves on September 23. The book promises an inside account of her brief campaign. “Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for president of the United States, 107 days -- traveling the country, fighting for our future -- the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” Harris shared in a social media video.

Harris stepped into the Democratic presidential race in 2024 after Joe Biden exited with just over 100 days left before the election. Her candidacy drew attention but ultimately ended in defeat. In her statement, Harris said she wrote the book with “candor and reflection” and aimed to provide a “behind-the-scenes account” of her experience on the campaign trail.

No Plans for Governor, but 2028 Still Open