Kabosu, who inspired 'doge' meme, is seriously ill with leukemia; owner shares post

The famous internet sensation, Kabosu who inspired the "doge" meme and digital currecmy for nearly a decade is seriously ill with leukemia and liver disease.

According to an Instagram post by his owner Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher on Dec 26, the 17-year-old Shiba Inu voluntarily stopped eating and drinking on Christmas eve, and has been diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia, CNN reported.

Sato added that the dog was moving around very less and slowly.

The owner giving an update said that her appetite had returned.

Earlier posts by Sato about Kabosu also said that the dog is in a dangerous condition and appeared to have jaundice.

She also thanked Kabosu's fans for their support and said, "getting power from all over the world."

Kabosu became one of the most recognisible animals in 2010 when a photo of her with folded paws and a curious expression went viral n Reddit, Tumblr, and 4Chan with a monologue in english in Comic Sans text.

Soon users began photoshopping her pic on pastries, landmarks, and even on other animals.

The meme was later co-opted by Oreo and even Stockholm's subway.

The popularity increased in 2013 when two programmers introduced an alternative cryptocurrency called 'Dogecoin' a response to Bitcoin. It soon reached a peak and was valued at nearly $400 in 2014. It became the first "meme coin."

The Dogecoin was able to sponsor England's Watford Football Club with Kabous's face appearing on the jersey.

Even the world's richest man, Elon Musk is a fan of the meme.

Kabosu's legacy continues till now. Recently the North Atlantic Fellas Organisation, a pro-Ukrainina social media that mocks Russia over its invasion raised funds for the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine's defence ministry tweeted thanks with photoshopped pics of Shiba Inu.

