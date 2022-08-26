International Dog Day 2022: History, significance and more

Dogs are loyal, loving and so adorable! Having a pet dog literally changes people's lives for the better. And, as our companions and buddies, they give us so much unconditional love. So, is it not only apt that we keep a day to celebrate the great contributions our pets make to our lives?

Well, today is that day! August 26 marks International Dog Day and it is celebrated across the globe to raise awareness about the needs of our canine friends.

History

International Dog Day was first celebrated in the year 2004 by animal welfare activist Colleen Paige. He is also the founder of several other occasions like National Mutt Day, National Cat Day, National Puppy Day, etc.

The activist decided to observe the day on August 26 because her family had adopted their first dog from a local animal shelter on that date. Ms Colleen was just ten years old when her family brought Sheltie home.

Significance

According to Paige, International Dog Day is observed to “support all breeds and varieties of dogs”. People are also discouraged to purchase dogs from unethical backyard breeders and puppy mills. Instead, they are asked to adopt furry friends from rescue homes.

On the official website of National Dog Day, a tweet was shared to mark the day. It read, "Happy National Dog Day! Today is a day to celebrate your amazing dogs for their unconditional love and undying loyalty, as well as bring awareness to the overpopulation of wonderful dogs in shelters all over the world, looking for a second chance. #NationalDogDay."