BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa flaunt gorgeous airport looks ahead of 2022 MTV VMAs performance

In just a few days, BLACKPINK fans will get to see Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa performing live on the stage of the 2022 MTV VMAs in their cool outfits. On Thursday, they took a flight from South Korea’s Incheon International Airport and jetted off for the United States. Once they land, they will begin the prep and rehearsals so that they ace the final act on August 28.

Coming to their airport looks, Rosé opted for a comfy yet chic OOTD. In a black top and baggy brown trousers, the diva looked every bit gorgeous.

Jennie was spotted donning a white shirt dress along with black boots. Lisa, on the other hand, opted for the classic and trusty combination of a white T-shirt with blue jeans. Lastly, Jisoo channelled her inner fashionista in a black and white short dress. Take a look!

Other than BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Måneskin will also perform at the prestigious award ceremony that celebrates the best of music.

BLACKPINK will be taking over the VMAs stage for the first time. They have been nominated for best metaverse performance this year. Meanwhile, soloist LISA is nominated for best K-pop category.

BLACKPINK recently released their song ‘Pink Venom’. Their second full-length album ‘BORN PINK’ will release on September 16.

After the album release, the girl group will embark on a world tour in October.