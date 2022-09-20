Justin Trudeau slammed on social media for singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' days before Queen Elizabeth's funeral

He got the memo wrong. In London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau attracted attention for the wrong reason. Trudeau has drawn criticism for a viral video where he can be seen singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in the lobby of The Corinthia Hotel in London. The video is reportedly from two days before the Queen's state funeral.



A clip that is doing the rounds of the internet has the 50-year-old leader belting out lyrics from the Freddie Mercury song. "Because I'm easy come, easy go/ Little High, Little low," he sang, as a small crowd gathered around him in the hotel lobby. The video also has other members of the Canadian contingent joining in, including piano player Gregory Charles.



"After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty," the PM's office said in a statement to the Toronto Star.



The viral video has drawn criticism online with many pointing out how Trudeau was acting 'inappropriate' during the the UK's 10-day mourning period.



"Britain is in mourning for her Queen and @JustinTrudeau is singing the lyrics 'easy come, easy go, it doesn't really matter to me' He's vile, stupid or uncouth, pick one or all three," wrote one user.



"Show me any evidence of any other head of state, royal, or other foreign dignitary singing his/her heart out before the Queen's funeral and I'll gladly give Justin Trudeau a pass. Seriously though, what was he thinking," added another.

