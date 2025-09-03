/Jawaharlal Nehru’s first Delhi residence sold for record ₹1,100 crore in India's biggest home deal

The residence, located at 1 York Road (now 17 Motilal Nehru Marg), was occupied by India’s first Prime Minister before he shifted to Teen Murti Bhavan in 1948
In what is being described as India’s most expensive residential property transaction, a colonial-era bungalow in Delhi’s prestigious Lutyens’ zone — once the first official residence of former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru — has been sold for a staggering ₹1,100 crore. The deal has electrified the capital’s property market, both for its record-setting value and the intrigue over the buyer’s identity.
The residence, located at 1 York Road (now 17 Motilal Nehru Marg), was occupied by India’s first Prime Minister before he shifted to Teen Murti Bhavan in 1948. With sweeping lawns, classic architecture, and a prized location in the heart of the power capital, the bungalow embodies not only luxury but also a vital chapter in India’s modern political history.
Despite the grandeur, market insiders point out that the deal closed at nearly a 20% markdown from its originally quoted price. Even so, it has surpassed every previous high-profile residential sale in both Delhi and Mumbai, underscoring the exceptional value attached to properties in Lutyens’ Delhi.
The property is presently owned by Rajkumari Kakkar and Bina Rani, members of a royal family from Rajasthan. A prominent law firm handling the transaction has issued a public notice, clarifying the ownership and inviting claims. The notice said that any individual or entity with a legal right or stake in the bungalow must submit supporting documents within seven days, failing which it will be assumed no competing claims exist.
Brokers say the purchase is a sign of how ultra-wealthy buyers are increasingly redirecting investments towards legacy-rich Indian assets rather than foreign holdings. “This is not just a property deal — it is about acquiring history and heritage,” remarked a senior real estate consultant aware of the development. While speculation abounds about who the eventual buyer might be — with reports ranging from powerful business houses to global investors — no official confirmation has surfaced. For now, the identity remains as closely guarded as the deal itself.