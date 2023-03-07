Japanese conveyor belt restaurants to halt service after viral videos raise hygiene issues

Japan is known for its technology, especially in its restaurants where dining is all high-tech. But recently several videos went viral, where one showed a teenager licking the open top of a soy sauce bottle and rubbing saliva on passing food at a kaitenzushi restaurant raising hygiene issues because of its client.

The hi-tech sushi tech dining is currently struggling to keep up with its reputation and might remove its main attraction.

According to 2021, Tokyo's kaitenzushi industry is worth an estimated ¥740 billion ($ 5.4 billion), which has been hit hard by the spate of viral videos showing, pranksters licking communal sauce bottles, spraying sushi with hand sanitiser and even snatching plates of food destined for other tables, Guardian reported.

Choshimaru which operates restaurants in the capital city said that its conveyer belts would possibly halt, forcing its staff to deliver orders by hand, after a video of his eatery showed a cigarette in a container of pickled ginger.

In response to the video, staff at the chain started taking utensils and condiments to tables every time a new group of clients took their seats.

Watch | WION Fineprint | Japan's sushi culture at risk?

But then Choshimaru went a step ahead and announced that for the time being, the conveyor belts at all of its 63 restaurants will be switched off, and will force its customers to wait for the staff to bring them food directly to the table.

While this move has removed all the fun elements, the firm reasoned that the absence of the technology will make it practically impossible for pranksters to mess with other customers' food.

According to the SoraNews 24 website, Choshimaru said all of its conveyor belts would possibly stop by April end of this year, while some outlets are expected to implement the new measure in the few coming days.

(with inputs from agencies)