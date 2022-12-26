These are world's top cuisines. Which ones have you tried?

Taste Altas, the digital guide to world's best food and drinks announced the best cuisines of 2022. Here are the top 10 countries with their best-rated dishes.

Italy

Scoring a rating of 4.72, Italy emerged as the true winner of best cuisines around the world with its dishes Parmigiano Reggiano (a variety of cheese), Nduja (spicy, spreadable pork sausage), Prosciutto Toscano (cured ham), Pesto Genovese (basil pesto) and Risotto ai funghi porcini (risotto made with porcini mushrooms) becoming the most popular dishes.



Greece

Placed second, Greek received the overall rating of 4.69. Among the country's top-rated foods were Bougatsa (a rustic pie), Gyros (a street food favourite, made of meat cooked on a vertical spit), Saganki (an appetiser made up of vegetables, meats or seafood wrapped in cheese) and Souvlaki (small meet cubes on skewers).

Spain

The spanish dishes which were ranked best were Jamón Ibérico (a ham unique to the country), Gambas al ajillo (shrimp sauteed with lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and paprika), Espetos (grilled sardines), and Chorizo a la sidra (chopped chorizo sausages fried in olive oil).

Japan

Few Japanese dishes which emerged as favourites were Gyoza dumplings, Tonkotsu ramen (fresh noodles, yolks, pork belly and fatty pork broth), Japanese cheesecake and sushi.

India

Indian cuisine was ranked fifth by Taste Atlas as the Shahi Paneer, Keema, Hyderabadi biryani and Masala dosa emerged as its best dishes.

Mexico

The Mexican dishes which were rated high included Carnitas (braised, slow-cooked pork shoulder), Cochinita pibil (a pork dish from Yucatan) and Carne asada tacos (believed to be the first-ever tacos).

Turkey

Turkey's Shish kebab (meat put on skewers and cooked on a fire), Mercimek corbasi (soup made of lentils and chicken stock), and widely popular Gaziantep baklava (layered pastry) were ranked as top-rated dishes.

United States

Among the best rated dishes of the United States were Pernil, a Puerto Rican dish of roasted pork shoulder, Texas brisket sandwich, lobster roll and barbecue (Kansas, North Carolina and St Louis varieties).



France

French dishes like Creme brulee (egg custard dessert), chocolate souffle, Steak au poivre (beef steak coated in crushed peppercorns), and croissant were ranked as the best ones by Taste Atlas.

Peru

Among the Peruvian dishes, the best-rated Inchicapi (a creamy chicken soup), Pollo a la brasa (grilled chicken served with French fries and salad) and Picarones (Peruvian doughnuts).



