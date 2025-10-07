/Jane Goodall's last words: Ship off Trump, Putin and THESE leaders to another planet 'on one of Musk’s spaceships'

A Netflix documentary shows chimpanzee expert and conservationist Jane Goodall, who recently passed away, talking about which men she would love to send out of Earth and onto another planet, which "he’s sure he’s going to discover." In the documentary series titled Famous Last Words, Goodall revealed the names of these politicians in an interview in March. Goodall says she would love to put billionaire Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on "one of [Elon] Musk’s spaceships", and ship them off to another planet. At the time, Goodall understood that the interview would only be released after her death. She even named Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“There are people I don’t like. And I would like to put them on one of Musk’s spaceships and send them all off to the planet he’s sure he’s going to discover," Goodall told TV writer Brad Falchuk. She then lists the "world leaders" she wants off the planet. “Along with Musk, would be Trump, and some of Trump’s real supporters. And then I would put [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in there, and I would put President Xi [Jinping of China]. I’d certainly put [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu in there and his far-right government,” Goodall said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Musk's grand plans to settle humans on Mars

Musk has made Starship, the biggest rocket ever, which he claims can take humans and cargo to Mars. He has envisioned building a society on the Red Planet and plans on doing so within the next decade. Goodall's list stems from the world conflicts that are currently brewing. She was a United Nations Messenger of Peace and spoke on the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war on the International Day of Peace in September 2024. “Let us pray for the end of conflict, especially the genocide of the people of Gaza," Goodall said. She prayed for the safety of "those risking their lives to help the wounded and feed the hungry and care for the animals suffering as a result of human violence, cruelty and war."

Musk, Trump and DOGE