Italian man crushed to death after giant cheese wheels fall on him

A tragedy struck an unfortunate Italian man as he was crushed to death under thousands of huge wheels of cheese. Each wheel of this cheese weighed about 40 kg each, The Guardian reported citing firefighters.

Seventy-four-year-old Giacomo Chiapparini was buried under the giant cheese wheels after a shelf broke in his warehouse. The warehouse was in the northern Lombardy region. The unfortunate incident took place on Sunday (August 8). When the warehouse shelf broke, it created the a domino effect. As a result, thousands of wheels came down on Chiapparini, according to firefighter Antonio Dusi who was speaking with AFP.

It has been reported that rescuers "had to move the cheeses and the shelves by hand"

It took "12 hours" to find Chiapparini who was buried under all that cheese.

The warehouse, located in a small town of Romano di Lombardia near Bergamo. The warehouse contained 25,000 wheels of grana padano. It a type of hard cheese that resembles parmesan and is very popular in Italy.

When the tragedy struck, Chiapparini was checking the ripening wheels. These cheese wheels were stored on metal shelves. The highest of these shelves stood at 10 metres (33 feet).

Bortolo Ghislotti, a friend and neighbour of Chiapparini, told NBC that Chiapparini and his son Tiziano (50) went to the cheese warehouse after getting alarm signal from a machine that that cleans the cheese wheels from the mold.

“These machines clean and rotate the wheels, so when they find them even slightly out of place, they send a warning,” Ghislotti said. “It’s a common problem. So Giacomo and his son went there to adjust the wheels.”

Ghislotti said after the father-son duo fixe the problem, the son left the warehouse. After his son went out of the warehouse, Chiapparini re-started the machine. It has been reported that everything fell on him just seconds later.

