Italian government set to ban production and consumption of synthetic food

Italy's right-wing government of Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday introduced legislation banning the use and sale of lab-grown food and animal products (effectively all synthetic food items). The move is aimed at safeguarding the European country's agri-food heritage, according to the government ministers.

The bill will now be sent to parliament where it will have to be adopted within two months if it is to come into force. Once implemented, the law will impose a blanket ban on the Italian food industry which will not be allowed to produce food or feed "from cell cultures or tissues derived from vertebrate animals", according to a Reuters report.

A hefty fine of $65,022 (60,000 euros) has also been placed in the fine print of the legislation.

"Laboratory products in our opinion do not guarantee quality, well-being and the protection of our culture, our tradition," said Francesco Lollobrigida, a senior member of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party.

The move was welcomed by Italy's agricultural association Coldiretti which organised a flash mob in central Rome with the message 'no to synthetic food'.

"Italy, which is a European leader in food quality and safety, has a duty to be at the forefront of food policies to defend citizens and businesses," said Ettore Prandini, the organisation's president.

"The lies about test-tube food confirm that there is a precise strategy by the multinationals, which, with skilful marketing operations, are trying to change natural dietary habits based on quality and tradition."

Meanwhile, the detractors of the move slammed the government for shutting down an entire industry that was still in its infancy. According to Alice Ravenscroft, head of policy at the Good Food Institute Europe, the legislation was holding back 'scientific progress'.

"The passing of such a law would shut down the economic potential of this nascent field in Italy, holding back scientific progress and climate mitigation efforts," said Ravenscroft.

Meloni's government has injected the feeling of nationalism into the food debate as well. She has pledged to protect the country and its food habits from technological innovations that are seen as harmful. In a related move, her administration renamed the agriculture ministry to the "ministry for agriculture and food sovereignty".

