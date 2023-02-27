'Is this what Indians should eat?' Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor slams Air India's in-flight meal

India's renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday (February 27) shared a picture of the meal he was served onboard an Air India flight, slamming the condition of the food. People often complain about the meals they get while travelling especially during journeys via trains and flights. However, such issues get highlighted when a celebrity points them out.

Kapoor targeted Air India, asking the airline that "is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?" In his tweet, he mentioned that he was travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai.

In the caption, Kapoor wrote: Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze."

He added, "Really !!! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??"

Here's the post:

Really !!! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??@airindiain — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) February 27, 2023 ×

Air India responded to Kapoor's tweet: "We're sorry for the disappointing experience you've had with us. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused."

"However, we've taken note of your valuable feedback with concern. We’ll be sure to surface your comments with the right team as this will help us to improve," the post added.

Kapoor shared the images on Monday morning and it got over 167.6K views so far, with people sharing their own experiences.

One user wrote: "I got served cold sandwiches on bangalore mumbai flight today that was not even served in a plate, n best part after landing flight was held for 20mins as no ground bus to carry passengers to terminals @airindiain what an experience"

"@airindiain what are you doing guys ? Not to forget you’re representing India. Enough damage happened lately. Wake up," one user said.

Another user wrote on the microblooging site: The food in Air India is bad...bad is an understatement..it is awful..chennai-mumbai-jaipur. Both legs the food was terrible.. cold and insipid..please wake up Air India and learn from @airvistara"

