/Is this bare minimum? Girlfriend leaves 3,400 lipstick kisses on car; man gets ₹5,500 fine from MP police

A viral ‘lipstick art’ stunt has landed a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior in trouble after his girlfriend covered his car with around 3,400 lipstick kiss marks. Gwalior traffic police fined Aditya Sikarwar ₹5,500 and also asked him to wash the vehicle and remove the marks following the unusual makeover.

According to reports, Sikarwar’s girlfriend spent nearly four hours leaving lipstick imprints across the car, covering its doors, bonnet, boot and pillars. By the end, the vehicle had an estimated 3,400 kiss marks, turning it into an unusual spectacle.

Pictures of the car soon went viral on social media and caught the attention of Gwalior traffic police. Officials reportedly identified the vehicle from its registration number and traced it, along with its owner, to the Thatipur area.

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According to officials, covering or modifying a vehicle in a way that alters its original appearance can violate provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and road-safety norms.

How did the internet react?

The incident has since triggered a debate online, with users questioning the traffic action and whether the lipstick markings posed any safety risk. “Is this the bare minimum woke people keep talking about?” one user wrote.

Another questioned the action, saying, “What dangerous stunts were being performed? How does the unique art of lipstick marking violate the traffic rules?”