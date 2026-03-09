/Iran war: Dogs tied, kittens left in boxes as residents rush to leave Dubai amid crisis

Dubai streets have been flooded with dogs, kittens and rabbits as pet owners in the country are reportedly abandoning their animals while rushing to depart amid the escalating Middle East crisis. Veterinarians in the city confirmed receiving continuous requests from owners asking about euthanising their pets, while others have been leaving cats and dogs on the streets.



The UAE is home to over two million pets. In Dubai and across the country, cats significantly outnumber dogs, with about 64.98 per cent of pet owners preferring cats. The K9 Friends Dubai, an organisation that helps rehome dogs in the UAE, reported a rise in such incidents.



According to a report by The Telegraph, Dubai-based pet boarding service 'The Barking Lot' said it is trying to remain as flexible as possible, but shelters are already overcrowded. Volunteers at rescue centres say the number of abandoned pets has surged, pushing many shelters to their limits and leaving some unable to care for additional animals.

Several images and videos of dogs left on the streets, tied to poles with no owners around, have surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, several reports indicated that pets are being left alone in the desert after residents who were prevented from taking them over the UAE border while leavening region via Oman.



Other reports mention pets being left stranded in the desert after residents who attempted to leave the region via Oman were prevented from taking them over the UAE border. One resident in Al Ain even found a cat with four kittens left on her doorstep with a note from the owner explaining they were unable to take their pets with them as they fled.



"Kitten 4 and mama cat inside the box. I am travelling back to my country because of the situation going on here. I tried to call, but no one picked up my calls, so I got to know your locations. I am so sorry for keeping in front of your gate," a resident found a note with a cat and four kittens left on her doorstep from the owner.

How is the Dubai government solving the problem?

Recently, Dubai Municipality has come up with AI-powered smart devices to track stray animals, which is known as 'Ehsan Stations', the first-of-its-kind initiative. The initiative includes the installation of 12 devices across multiple important locations, which include ten units in public parks and two within facilities operated by Dubai Holding.