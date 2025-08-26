Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS can help humans with interstellar travel. Harvard scientist Avi Loeb has suggested that if we intercept the alien "mothership", then we can gain access to valuable data and information on interstellar travel. This would cut down not only on time spent on researching how to leave the solar system, but also save us billions and trillions of dollars. He argues in a blog post that the visitor from the outer world can help humans journey through space, something that seems almost impossible right now. 3I/ATLAS is currently thought to be a comet, but Loeb thinks it could be an alien probe sent by an intelligent civilisation living in another part of the universe. If this turns out to be true, he thinks humans should try to learn more about it, as it would offer a multitude of benefits scientifically. However, he has also raised fears that aliens could be coming to attack Earth. In a radio interview, he admitted that if 3I/ATLAS is a comet, then he would be relieved "because in that case, humanity will not face any risk."

Alien technology can help humans go to outer space

But, he would also be happy if it indeed is an alien spaceship. According to Loeb, this would present humans with an opportunity to learn about alien technology. This object is coming from outer space, undertaking interstellar travel. So it obviously has the means to do so. If humans can learn about it, then we would also be able to travel through interstellar space. Right now, we only have the Voyager spacecraft that are in deep space. NASA and other space agencies are trying to land humans on the Moon and then use the lunar surface to launch to Mars. But, Loeb says 3I/ATLAS offers a tantalising opportunity to go way beyond just these cosmic bodies. "Such a discovery may inspire us to reach interstellar space, well beyond our current travel plans for the Moon and Mars," he wrote.