/International Yoga Day: How to breathe your way through stress and anxiety

Yoga is one of the best ways to combat a stressful situation. Pranayama is one of the limbs of this ancient practice where you learn to control your breath, and are advised to overcome anxiety. Every time stress takes over, we are advised to take deep breaths. But when we associate stress with the mind, how does breathing help? This is because stress is not just a psychological experience; it is rather a physiological one. When the brain perceives a threat, the body quickly shifts into a sympathetic state, also known as the fight-or-flight response. The breathing becomes shallow, making it difficult to make decisions and regulate our emotions. It is a chaotic state.

Pranayama, practising controlling our breath, can help in this condition. When we breathe in a conscious manner, it becomes slow. This sends the brain signals that the threat is over. In reality, the problem has not vanished, but the threat stops feeling as large. "It is physiologically difficult to remain in a state of panic while also breathing slowly and deliberately," Mugdha Pradhan, functional medicine and breathwork practitioner, says.

"Think about the last time you felt under pressure. It could have been a job interview, a board exam, a critical presentation, waiting for a medical report, or even reading a message that instantly made your stomach drop. Within seconds, your breathing changed. Not because you chose to change it, but because your body interpreted the situation as a threat," says Dr Munia Bhattacharya, senior consultant psychologist, Marengo Asia Hospitals.

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Practising Pranayama can help you get over this condition. To be able to consciously use it in a stressful situation, it is important to practice it regularly. When your body and mind get used to it, it becomes easier to move to it when you perceive a threat.

Methods of Pranayama, or breathing, to control stress

There are several ways in which you can use it in high-anxiety situations. "One of the simplest techniques is slow nasal breathing, where the exhale is intentionally made longer than the inhale. This activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is known as the body's rest, recovery, and repair mode and sends a signal of safety back to the brain," says Mugdha.

Another method you can use is box breathing. Imagine forming a box in the air. With each inhale of four counts, sketch a line, then hold for four, exhale for four, and then hold again for four. "This structured rhythm is beneficial as it regulates attention and is particularly useful before high-stakes situations." This method is known to be used by Navy SEALS before combat operations.

Another method to quickly take control of anxiety and mental overwhelm is alternate nostril breathing. A simple way to practise it is to first notice your natural breathing pace and then gradually slow it down, further aiming to take roughly twice as long for each breath cycle. This method "helps develop balance within the nervous system and also promotes a sense of steadiness as well as emotional control."

Dr Munia Bhattacharya says the goal with breathwork is to prepare you for a certain situation. "Breathwork works because it speaks the language the nervous system understands. Logic may tell you that you're prepared for the presentation. Breathing is what convinces your body of it," she says.

Goal is to reach a state where you can walk through stress with ease