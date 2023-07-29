International Tiger Day 2023: History, significance and what is India' Project Tiger

International Tiger Day 2023: International Tiger Day is observed annually on July 29 to raise awareness in the world for tiger conservation. It was first observed in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. The day aims to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and to raise public awareness and support for tiger conservation issues.

International Tiger Day 2023: History

International Tiger Day was established in 2010, at a time when an alarming revelation that 97 per cent of wild tigers had vanished since the beginning of the 20th century surfaced. The 13 tiger range nations banded together to join Tx2, to increase the tiger population from 3,200 to at least 6,000 tigers.

International Tiger Day 2023: Significance

International Tiger Day holds significant importance in raising awareness about the critical issues surrounding tiger conservation. Tigers, classified as endangered in various regions, face grave threats to their existence, such as habitat loss and poaching. Here are some key reasons why this day plays a vital role in advocating for tiger protection:

Curbing illegal wildlife trade

International Tiger Day helps reduce demand for tiger products, contributing to the fight against illegal wildlife trade.

Ecological balance

Tigers serve as top predators in their ecosystems, playing a pivotal role in maintaining ecological balance by regulating prey species populations.

Addressing declining population

The day highlights the alarming decline in tiger populations over the past century, emphasizing the urgency to take action to reverse this trend.

Encouraging responsible tourism

The day promotes responsible tourism practices that prioritize wildlife protection and conservation.

International Tiger Day 2023: What is Project Tiger?

Project Tiger, an ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme, was launched by the Government of India on 1 April 1973 in nine reserves of different States Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal over an area of approximately 14,000 sq. km.

This project aims to sustain a significant tiger population based on the scientifically calculated capacity of habitats while maintaining a balance between development and wildlife conservation.

Initially, the project covered nine tiger reserves spread over 18,278 sq km. Now, the project includes 53 tiger reserves sprawling over around 75,000 sq km of the region.

