Instagrammers warned against oversharing amid 'Get to know me on Instagram' trend

In the fast-paced world of social media trends, as the fad of joining popular challenges often overshadows potential risks, the spotlight has fallen on a recent trend named "Get to Know Me on Instagram".

The trend has caught the attention of cybersecurity experts and consequently concerns about online safety have grown.

Cybersecurity analyst Eliana Shiloh, known as @elshiloh on TikTok, a cyber security analyst at Deloitte, has sounded the alarm on the unsuspected dangers lurking within this seemingly harmless social media challenge.

According to a report by the New York Post, Shiloh's video, posted on December 23 and viewed by over 1.5 million people, highlights the critical need for caution.

In her warning, Shiloh urged viewers to refrain from participating in the trend.

'Get to know me on Instagram': What is the concern?

Shiloh's primary concern revolves around the inadvertent disclosure of answers to common security questions, potentially exposing individuals to cyber threats such as hacking attempts.

Shiloh revealed that she nearly fell victim to the trend herself. The information shared in the challenge closely aligned with her security questions, raising alarms about potential security breaches.

What is 'Get to know me on Instagram' trend?

The "Get to Know Me" challenge prompts users to share personal details like age, height, birthdate, preferences, tattoos, piercings, and phobias – information frequently used in security checks.

Shiloh, the online cybersecurity influencer said that while direct security question answers might not be explicitly disclosed, sharing this personal information could inadvertently create a goldmine of identifiable data for hackers.

Expressing her concern, Shiloh warned against sharing sensitive details online and raised the alarm about the possibility of even more confidential information, such as Social Security numbers, becoming unwittingly public.

How to mitigate risks associated with this trend?