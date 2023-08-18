India’s first 3D-printed post office thrown open for public in Bengaluru 

India’s first 3D-printed post office was officially inaugurated in southern Bengaluru city’s Cambridge Layout area on Friday (Aug 18).

Completed in just 43 days—– two days ahead of its deadline— the building cost 2.6 million rupees ($31,249 approx.), which is 40 per cent less than the conventional construction process.

Not only it took less time to complete the construction, but the technology also gave more flexibility to the shape of the building.

Spread over 1021 square feet, the structure was built by Larsen & Tourbo Limited under the technological guidance of India’s prestigious engineering institute—the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras.

This is said to be the first commercial building to have used 3D printing technology.

Communications and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who virtually inaugurated the building, said that the new post office reflects the spirit of present-day India.

He marvelled at the structure, saying that it was possible because the country has a leadership that is decisive and has confidence in its people’s capabilities.

“This city always presents a new picture of India. The new picture that you saw in terms of this 3D-print post office building is the spirit of India today. That's the spirit with which India is progressing today…”

“The spirit of development, the spirit of developing our own technology that's the defining feature. All this is possible because the country has a leadership that is decisive & has confidence in our people’s capabilities,” Vaishnaw said.

The spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat!

🇮🇳India’s first 3D printed Post Office.



📍Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/57FQFQZZ1b — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 18, 2023 ×

The minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said that in the last nine years, the country has developed many new technologies and the 3D-printed concrete building has been constructed with the same spirit.

Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post… pic.twitter.com/Y4TrW4nEhZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2023 ×

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Every Indian would be proud to see India’s first 3D printed post office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation’s innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the post office’s completion.”