Indian woman caught shoplifting: US embassy issues stark warning says, 'It could lead to your…'

After a video showing an Indian woman being arrested for alleged shoplifting in the US went viral, the US embassy in India has released a new advisory for US visa applicants. It has threatened immediate visa revocation and long-term travel bans for violating American laws.

"Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues – it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas," reads the advisory.

"The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws," the embassy further wrote in the advisory.

The viral video of the Indian woman caught shoplifting prompted the US embassy in India to release the advisory.

The Indian tourist, identified as Avlani, can be seen in conversation with law enforcement officers in the viral clip, before being detained outside a Target store in the United States. According to the viral video released by the independent YouTube channel @BodyCamEdition, the tourist was allegedly caught trying to shoplift items worth $1000.

In the viral video, the woman is heard pleading with officers and saying, “But if I’m paying for it, what is the harm?”

“It would have been fine if you didn’t leave, right? You would have had that opportunity to pay. But because you left the store at that point, you chose to not pay for it, and we can’t go back," an officer can be heard replying.

The incident comes after an Indian student was detained at an airport in the US last month and deported. A warning was issued by the embassy regarding illegal entry in the US after the incident.