/Indian teacher couple buries child alive over fear of losing jobs, villagers save boy. What happened in Madhya Pradesh?

In a shocking incident, a 3-day-old baby was buried alive under a rock in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Chindwara district by a govt school teacher and his wife. The couple allegedly feared losing job under the two-child policy of the state government. However, the baby miraculously survived.

After the child, a boy, was buried by his parents Bablu Dandolia, 38, and his wife Rajkumari, 28, in Nandanwadi village of Dhanora area of Chindwara district on Sunday (Sept 26), three days after his birth, some villagers heard his cries from beneath stones and pulled him out and rushed him to a nearby local health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital.

“The child is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. A case has been registered, and legal action is in progress,” Amarwara SDOP Kalyani Barkade said.

It was only after the arrest of the couple on Tuesday that people came to know about the incident and was widely reported in the national media.

Couple confess to crime

Bablu and Rajkumari work as Class 3 teachers at a primary government school in the district since 2009. Both have confessed to their crimes and said they took the step out of fear of suspension or dismissal from their teaching positions due to the two-child policy in the state.

According to the police, the couple already have an 11-year-old daughter, a seven-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son. The new born was their fourth child.

The couple now faces attempt-to-murder charges.