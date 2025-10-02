/Cough syrup horror: 2 children dead, 10 reported ill in Rajasthan; doctor drinks it to prove safety, faints

The Rajasthan government has banned a specific cough syrup after two children died and at least 10 others reported ill after allegedly consuming the syrup, over the past two weeks. Notably, even a doctor who tried to demonstrate the medicine’s safety by consuming it himself was found unconscious in his car eight hours later.

Both the deaths in Rajasthan were reported from Sikar and Bharatpur, after the children reportedly consumed the syrup supplied under the state’s free medicine scheme.

Investigation launched

Neigbouring Madhya Pradesh too has banned the syrup and ordered an investigation following the death of six children, who likely died of kidney infections after allegedly consuming similar syrups in Chhindwara district.

After the incidents came to light, a team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) visited the places to collect samples. The samples are now being tested by the State Drug Authority, which is expected to release the reports soon, according to news agency ANI.

Water and entomological samples are also being tested by NCDC to rule out infectious diseases, reported the agency, citing sources.

Health advisory issued

The syrup's 19 batches to be supplied under Rajasthan government's free medicine scheme has been banned by the state and health advisory issued to parents, doctors and medical shops to be aware.

The syrup is reportedly manufactured by a Jaipur-based firm.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara District Magistrate Sheelendra Singh said that no new cases have emerged in the last two days and that "the administration is vigilant. The health department is working on this."

Singh also said that the administration is taking extra precautions, and a Rapid Response and Diagnosis (RRD) team from Bhopal has arrived to assist in the investigation.