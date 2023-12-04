Indian Navy Day 2023: Check history, significance, theme, and all you need to know

The country observes Navy Day on 4 December every year with great pride to recognise the role and achievements of the Indian Navy. This special day is observed to celebrate ‘Operation Trident’ launched by the Indian Navy against the Karachi harbour during the war between India and Pakistan in 1971.

Indian Navy Day 2023: History

Indian Navy Day celebrates the "Operation Trident" which was the audacious attack carried out by the Indian Navy on Karachi harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.



In 1971, Pakistan launched an attack on December 3 on the Indian air bases. In response, the Indian Navy planned an attack on the night of December 4 and 5, as Pakistan didn't have the aircraft to carry out bombings.



According to the Ministry of Tourism website, the Indian Navy targeted the Pakistan naval headquarters in Karachi in 'Operation Trident'. It launched three missile boats - INS Veer, INS Nipat, INS Nirghat and Vidyut-class boats - towards Karachi and sank three Pakistani Navy ships, including PNS Khaibar.

Indian Navy Day 2023: Significance

The Indian Navy Day is a celebration of those who sacrificed their lives in Operation Trident. It also raises awareness regarding the contributions of the Navy for the country’s protection. The event will also showcase the Indian Navy's state-of-the-art ships and aircraft to the general public and online viewers through a live telecast

Indian Navy Day 2023: Theme

Every year, a different theme is proposed for Indian Navy Day celebrations. This year, the theme is "Operational Efficiency, Readiness, and Mission Accomplishment in the Maritime Domain".

How Navy Day is celebrated

On this day, celebrations and events are held nationwide at naval bases and establishments. This is a moment when the nation recognises the contribution of the naval forces in fostering security and stability in the maritime domain. The celebrations include impressive parades, operational demonstrations and display of naval capabilities, showcasing the Navy's technological prowess and strategic preparedness.