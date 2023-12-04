Tragedy at Telangana Air Force academy: Two Indian Air Force pilots killed in aircraft crash during training

Two Indian Air Force(IAF) pilots were killed in action when their aircraft crashed during training at the Air Force Academy, in Dindigul district of the Southern Indian state of Telangana.

As per Indian Air force officials, the pilots include an instructor and one cadet.

How it unfolded

The crash, as per an ANI news agency report, happened around 8:55 am on Monday (December 4th).

Their aircraft, a Pilatus trainer, crashed during training near Toopran in Telangana's Medak district.

Talking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP), Medak said that "it's a Training Aircraft from Dundigul airport. There were two people inside the aircraft, one trainer and a trainee. The airport staff and clue team are on the spot. The fire fighters doused the fire."

"They are trying to find out if there are any survivors. they are combing the area to find if there are body remains. Further details awaited," said SP Rohini Priyadarshini.

Defence minister expresses anguish

Reacting to the tragic news, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Anguished by this accident near Hyderabad. It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families."

As of now, the cause of the crash is unknown. However, as per the IAF, a "Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

In a statement, the IAS said that "A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."