Indian man wins big prize money in event based on Korean drama Squid Game

An Indian national clinched a whooping cash prize of SGD18,888 ($13969) at the dinner-and-dance event organised by his company based on the blockbuster South Korean survival drama Squid Game in which players had to compete with each other to win life-altering rewards. However, the game did not include the deadly stakes.



The prize money won by the man was equivalent to one and a half years’ worth of his salary. The event was hosted by the heavy vehicle leasing firm Pollisum Engineering last Saturday, reported The Straits Times. 'Never heard of Squid Game' Before the game, 42-year-old Selvam Arumugam had not heard of the show.



Selvam has been working as a rigger and signalman at the company. His daily job comprised inspecting and maintaining cranes and lifting equipment to ensure that lifting operations are carried out safely at the construction sites for Pollisum Engineering.



The company, in total, spent a whooping amount of SGD100,000 ($73974) on the prize money during the event.



Selvam, who studied till Secondary 1 in India, joined the company as an employee in 2015 to provide financial support to his 15 family members back home.

He has already lost his parents and two brothers who have left behind their wives and seven children. He has also been supporting his in-laws.



Selvam stated that he has planned to use his prize money for building a family home in India. His family has been currently living in a rental flat. He also stated that he will be spending money on the education of his brothers’ children.



“When I found out that I had won, I couldn’t believe it… I called my entire family to tell them about this good news," Selvam said in Tamil.



“My wife thought it was a joke at first until (my friend) spoke to her. All of them were celebrating and crying at the same time. This will be a moment that we will never forget for our entire lives," he added. Real-life Squid Game Players, who participated in the event, sported red tracksuit jackets with number tags, while red hooded jumpsuits were donned by the game masters, similar to the characters in the drama series.

Even a giant inflatable ball, filled with cash, hung from the ceiling. Selvam said that even though he did not understand the rules of the game, he tried his best.



He stated that he tried to play the way other players were playing and ran to his best ability during the Red Light, Green Light game and was saved from elimination.