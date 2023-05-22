New version of Squid Game to release on Netflix this year sans the murders
Story highlights
The new show Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality show spinoff of the hit dystopian drama where 456 contestants will compete in various games to win grand total prize money of $4.56 million.
The new show Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality show spinoff of the hit dystopian drama where 456 contestants will compete in various games to win grand total prize money of $4.56 million.
Squid Game, the record-breaking Korean show, is returning to Netflix this year sans the murders. The new show Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality show spinoff of the hit dystopian drama where 456 contestants will compete in various games to win grand total prize money of $4.56 million.
While fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the spin-off, the show has already courted controversy. Earlier this year, some contestants reported poor conditions at some games. Ironical, considering the original show centred around high-stakes survival and proceeding to the next level in the competition.
The show will be out in November 2023, Netflix announced on Sunday in a statement. The OTT giant, though, did not give a specific date. It will definitely be a departure from the deadly games that kept audiences on the edge of their seats, but it promises to be just as thrilling and intense.
The new spin-off comes two years after the original captured the imagination of viewers worldwide in 2021. With its unique blend of suspense, drama, and social commentary, Squid Game quickly climbed the ranks to become one of Netflix's most-watched series. The show also won multiple awards including Primetime Emmy awards. The makers have announced that a second season of the drama is being planned.