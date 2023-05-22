New version of Squid Game to release on Netflix this year sans the murders 

Squid Game, the record-breaking Korean show, is returning to Netflix this year sans the murders. The new show Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality show spinoff of the hit dystopian drama where 456 contestants will compete in various games to win grand total prize money of $4.56 million.

While fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the spin-off, the show has already courted controversy. Earlier this year, some contestants reported poor conditions at some games. Ironical, considering the original show centred around high-stakes survival and proceeding to the next level in the competition.

The show will be out in November 2023, Netflix announced on Sunday in a statement. The OTT giant, though, did not give a specific date. It will definitely be a departure from the deadly games that kept audiences on the edge of their seats, but it promises to be just as thrilling and intense.