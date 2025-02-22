A mass wedding event in Rajkot turned into chaos on Saturday (Feb 22) after the organisers disappeared, leaving 28 couples and their families stranded. The sudden disappearance of the event planners caused panic, with some grooms even leaving the venue and many brides left in tears.

Families paid up to ₹40,000 for the event

The mass marriage was organised under the name of the Rishivanshi Community at a venue near Madhapar Chowkdi. Families had reportedly paid between ₹15,000 and ₹40,000 as a participation fee. However, upon arrival, they found no arrangements in place, leading them to suspect fraud. The police was called, and an investigation was launched.

Police intervene to conduct wedding

Sensing the unrest, the Rajkot police stepped in and took charge of the situation. A team led by ACP Radhika Bharai and DCP Sajjan Singh Parmar worked to ensure that the marriages were conducted as planned. Some grooms who had left were brought back to complete the ceremonies. Authorities confirmed that legal action would be taken against the missing organisers.

Minister directs police to arrange weddings

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghavi, also intervened, instructing the Rajkot Police Commissioner to arrange catering and other wedding necessities.

Organiser claims illness, posts hospital photo

One of the organisers, Chandresh Chhatrola, later posted a WhatsApp status update claiming he was unwell and shared a photo from a hospital. Meanwhile, the police have begun their search for the missing organisers, and a case is being filed against them.