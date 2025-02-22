India-origin Kashyap 'Kash' Patel took oath as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita on Friday (Feb 21).

After being sworn in as the 9th FBI director, Patel addressed the people present in the ceremony and highlighted how his "American dream" was alive and thriving as a first-generation Indian set to lead department.

"I am the living the American dream, and anyone who thinks the American dream is dead, look right here," Patel said in his speech taking pride in his Indian roots.

"You're talking to a first-generation Indian who is about to lead the law enforcement agency of the greatest nation on earth. That can't happen anywhere else... I promise that there will be accountability within the FBI and outside of it," he added.

'Best ever at that position'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump praised Patel and called him the "best ever at that position".

"One of the reasons I love Kash (Patel) and wanted to put him in is because of the respect the agents had for him. He will go down as the best ever at that position. Turned out he was very easy to get approved. He is a tough and strong guy. He has his opinions... Trey Gowdy came out with an incredible statement and said that Kash is an incredible person and people don't realise it. When he said that, there was no doubt left. It was a big statement made by someone who is respected and is on the moderate side..," Trump said.

'Time we restore integrity'

The White House took to the social media platform X to swelcome Patel.

"@FBIDirectorKash has officially been sworn in as the Director of the FBI by @AGPamBondi. It’s time we restore integrity and justice at the FBI. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!" the post on White House's page read.

(With inputs from agencies)